Russian forces disable reserve radio, TV centre in Kyiv

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, according to State Emergency Service of Ukraine

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 03 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 15:59 ist
People walk past the site of airstrike that hit Kyiv's main television tower in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian forces with high-precision weapons have disabled a reserve radio and television centre in Kyiv, spokesman of the Defence Ministry in Moscow Igor Konashenkov claimed on Thursday.

He said the centre had been used by the Security Service of Ukraine for "psychological operations", reports Xinhua news agency.

Also read: Can Vladimir Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 1,612 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of the military operation on February 24, said Konashenkov.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the conflict, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted the State Emergency Service of Ukraine as saying on Thursday, adding that hundreds of transport infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, hospitals and kindergartens were destroyed.

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Kyiv

