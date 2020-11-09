Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, two dead

Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Nov 09 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 22:42 ist
A Russian Mi-24 helicopter. Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A Russian military helicopter was shot down Monday in Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan, the defence ministry in Moscow said, killing two crew members.

The ministry said in a statement that the Mi-24 helicopter was hit by a man-portable air defence system close to the border with Azerbaijan, whose forces are fighting Armenian-backed separatists in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A third person was injured and evacuated, it said.

