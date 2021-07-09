Russia's RDIF says gap between two Sputnik V shots could be widened to 180 days

'Sputnik V vaccine gap can be widened to 180 days'

RDIF said the longer gap is securing a better immune response

A medic shows vials of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at Sahyadri Hospital, in Karad, Maharashtra, Friday, July 9, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A gap between injecting first and second Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine shots could be extended to 180 days, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Friday, citing the vaccine developer, and adding that the longer interval is securing a better immune response.

The Philippines Food and Drug Administration said this week that the Gamaleya Institute had requested the interval between the two doses be extended to 90 days from 21 days currently.

In a statement to Reuters, RDIF, which markets the Sputnik V vaccine, said the longer gap is securing a better immune response and has nothing to do with the vaccine's sales abroad.

