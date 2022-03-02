Russia's war on Ukraine: Day 7 situation on the ground

Russia says it has taken 'full control' of Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea

AFP
AFP,
  • Mar 02 2022, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 19:27 ist
A satellite image shows cars waiting to cross the border from Ukraine to Hungary, at the Vilok-Tiszabecs border crossing, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Credit: AP Photo

On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Wednesday, Russia claims control of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault.

Here is a summary of the situation on the ground, based on statements from the sides, Western defence and intelligence sources and international organisations.

- Russia says it has taken "full control" of Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea.

- Kherson's mayor says "We are still Ukraine. Still firm".

- Ukraine says Russian paratroopers also landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city.

- There is fighting in the streets of Kharkiv, Ukraine's army says.

- Emergency services report four dead, nine wounded in Kharkiv shelling.

- AFP witnesses see rocket damage to security, police and university buildings in Kharkiv.

- Russia steps up bombing of Ukraine's cities, including west and south of Kyiv.

- With Western observers noticing a Russian military column outside Kyiv, the capital remains braced for a possible assault.

- Spain is the latest country to announce supply of "military hardware" to Ukraine.

- Ukraine claims 5,840 Russian soldiers have lost their lives in the conflict so far, a claim which cannot be verified.

- Russia acknowledges that it has sustained losses, but so far has given no figures.

- According to the Russian defence ministry, its forces have destroyed over 1,500 Ukrainian military elements including 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks.

- Ukraine denies suffering military losses on this scale.

- Tuesday's Russian attack on a Kyiv TV tower killed 5, Ukraine says.

- More than 350 civilians have died in the conflict so far, including 14 children, Ukraine says.

- UN says nearly 836,000 people have fled conflict.

