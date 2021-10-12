Sadrists claim most seats in Iraq parliament after vote

The political movement of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr on Monday said it had retained the biggest share of seats in the country's parliament after elections.
"The approximate number is 73 seats," out of the 329, a Sadrist official told AFP, while an electoral commission official confirmed that preliminary results from Sunday's poll showed the Sadrists "in the lead".
