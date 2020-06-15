Salmon suppliers say China has halted imports after coronavirus found at Beijing market

China has halted imports of salmon after the discovery of the novel coronavirus at a Beijing wholesale market, fish farmers Norway Royal Salmon and Bakkafrost told Reuters on Monday.

"We can't send any salmon to China now, the market is closed," Regin Jacobsen,, CEO of Oslo-listed Bakkafrost, said.

Shares in major producers including Norway's Mowi, Norway Royal Salmon and Salmar, as well as Bakkafrost of the Faroe Islands, were down by 5-7% in early trade.

Following reports in state-run newspapers that the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Beijing's Xinfadi market, major supermarkets in Beijing removed salmon from their shelves on Saturday.