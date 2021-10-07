Good finds in study with flu shot, mRNA booster: Sanofi

Sanofi says good results from flu vaccine with mRNA booster study

These positive results could facilitate the implementation of Northern Hemisphere influenza and Covid-19 booster vaccination, a doctor involved in the study said

  • Oct 07 2021, 13:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 13:58 ist
French healthcare company Sanofi said on Wednesday that it had found positive results from the first study into a high-dose influenza vaccine with a Covid-19 mRNA booster.

Sanofi said the interim results from the study of Sanofi's Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine with Moderna's Covid-19 mRNA investigational booster dose showed the vaccines had similar immunogenicity responses and a similar safety and tolerability profile.

"These positive results could facilitate the implementation of Northern Hemisphere influenza and Covid-19 booster vaccination campaigns, especially in this high-risk population," said Dr. Michael Greenberg, North America Medical Head for Vaccines at Sanofi.

