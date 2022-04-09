Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 milion pilgrims

Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims easing Covid-19 curbs

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under 65 years of age and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 09 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 12:02 ist
Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative RT-PCR test. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid-19 restrictions, state media said on Saturday.

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under 65 years of age and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.

Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative RT-PCR test, and health precautions will be observed, it said.

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

Visits to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long haj, and the lesser, year-round umrah pilgrimage, previously earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Haj
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Air pollution led to 1,00,000 premature deaths in India

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

Open Sesame | Fuel price hike

When festivals unite

When festivals unite

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

What do you make of that, Jeeves?

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

Karaga procession to follow dargah visit tradition

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

DH Toon | UP cheers as seer threatens to rape Muslims

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

No shoving or biting! US airline passengers fined

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

 