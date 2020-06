Saudi Arabia will allow around 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform the hajj this year, a minister said Tuesday, after it announced the ritual would be scaled back due to coronavirus.

"The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more," Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters.

Also read: No Indian pilgrims for Hajj this year

"The number won't be in tens or hundreds of thousands" this year, he added.