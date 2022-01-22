Saudi-led coalition denies bombing Yemen prison

Saudi-led coalition denies bombing Yemen prison

Reports 'baseless and unfounded', said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki in a statement

AFP
AFP, Riyadh,
  • Jan 22 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 10:35 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday, in a statement, denied carrying out an air strike on a rebel-held prison in northern Yemen that left at least 70 people dead.

Reports of the targeting of a detention centre in the northern rebel heartland of Saada on Friday are "baseless and unfounded", said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki, who was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi
Yemen
World news

