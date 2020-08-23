Saudi-led coalition downs missile launched by Houthis

Saudi-led coalition downs drone, ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthis

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Aug 23 2020, 03:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 03:32 ist
Credit: Getty Images

 The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone and a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, state news agency SPA reported, citing a coalition spokesman.

Turki al-Maliki was quoted as saying the missile was heading towards the southern Saudi city of Jizan.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Iran-aligned Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Saudi Arabia
Houthis
Yemen

What's Brewing

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

 