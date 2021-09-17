'Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile attack'

Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack: Reports

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Sep 17 2021, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 07:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Saudi-led coalition said late on Thursday that it thwarted and destroyed four Houthi explosives-laden drones and a ballistic rocket fired in the direction of the southern Saudi city of Jazan, Saudi state media reported.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Hadi and fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility by the Houthis, but the group regularly launches drone and missile attacks targeting the gulf kingdom.

Saudi Arabia
Houthis

