Second journalist dies during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Within 48 hours of the death of US football journalist and LGBTQIA+ ally Grant Wahl during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, another journalist has reportedly passed away.

According to a report by The Gulf Times, as well as several other media reports, Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam passed away suddenly on December 10 while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a country that has repeatedly come under fire for its conservative stance on issues such as LGBTQIA+ rights.

In the case of Wahl's death, his brother Eric had alleged foul play on his now-priavate Instagram account, saying, "My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help."

However, no such allegations have been made about al-Misslam's death thus far, with only The Gulf Times offering condolences to his family via social media.