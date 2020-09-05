Security forces gun down three terrorists in Pakistan

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Sep 05 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Security forces gunned down three terrorists in a clash between the two sides in a restive tribal district near Afghan border in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, sources said.

The incident occurred in Shahoor area of Sarwakai tehsil in South Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The terrorists targeted the security personnel during routine patrolling following which the troops retaliated and shot dead three of them, they said.

The terrorists have intensified activities against troops in tribal districts.

Three security personnel, including a lieutenant of the Pakistan Army, were killed by the terrorists through a roadside IED explosion on September 3 in the same area .

The Inter-Services Public Relations had confirmed the death of the three troops in a remote-controlled bomb explosion in the area.

