Seoul Halloween Tragedy Live: Nearly 150 dead, Biden expresses his support for South Korea

At least 150 people were killed Saturday and some 100 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said. Fire Department official Choi Seong-beom said the stampede took place around 10 pm (1300 GMT). Officials had said earlier that 50 people were in cardiac arrest and that more than 140 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.