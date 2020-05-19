Seven Pak soldiers killed in two terror attacks in Balochistan

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate terror attacks in the restive Balochistan province, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Terrorists targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps using improvised explosive devices in the Pir Ghaib area on Monday night, killing six Pakistan Army soldiers, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military.

In a separate incident in Balochistan's Kech, another soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with the militants.

The incident took place early in the morning when security personnel were clearing the area for fencing the border.

Resource-rich Balochistan in southwestern Pakistan borders Afghanistan and Iran, But it is also Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.

Baloch nationalists are active in the Balochistan province and often target the security forces and people from other provinces, especially Punjab.