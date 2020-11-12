Seven peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash

AP
AP, Jerusalem,
  • Nov 12 2020, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 19:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people, including Americans.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai. The Egyptian official said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure.

The helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as MFO, that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

