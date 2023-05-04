Seven teachers shot dead in Pakistan school

Seven teachers shot dead in Pakistan school

The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 04 2023, 18:25 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 18:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shooting attack killed at least seven teachers in a school in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan on Thursday, Geo TV reported.

The incident took place in Parachinar tribal district, the local television channel said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
Shooting
Gun violence
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 