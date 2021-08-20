Nations seeking our help to evacuate: Taliban official

Several countries, organisations reaching out to Taliban leaders to seek help in evacuation: Taliban official

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 15:13 ist
A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul. Credit: AP File Photo

Taliban cadres are allowed to accompany Afghan civilians entering mosques for weekly Friday prayers, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.

 

Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

