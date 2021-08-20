Several countries, organisations reaching out to Taliban leaders to seek help in evacuation: Taliban official

Taliban cadres are allowed to accompany Afghan civilians entering mosques for weekly Friday prayers, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.
The official also said several countries and organisations have reached out to Taliban leaders for help in evacuating their nationals or employees from Kabul.
