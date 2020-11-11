Several wounded in bomb attack at Jeddah cemetery for non-Muslims: France

Several hurt in bomb attack at Jeddah cemetery: France

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 11 2020, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 17:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Several people were wounded Wednesday in a bomb attack at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, France's foreign ministry said.

"The annual ceremony commemorating the end of World War I at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, attended by several consulates, including that of France, was the target of an IED attack this morning, which injured several people," the ministry said.

"France strongly condemns this cowardly, unjustifiable attack."

