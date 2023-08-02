SGPC raises objection to NYPD stopping Sikh trooper from growing beard, seeks Jaishankar's intervention

The SGPC has written to the Indian ambassador to the US, raising an objection to the reported decision of the New York Police Department (NYPD)stopping a Sikh policeman from growing his beard.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body, also sought intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the matter, according to a statement.

The SGPC cited certain media reports which suggested that state trooper Charanjot Tiwana, who is a Sikh and based in Jamestown, New York, had requested permission to grow his beard in March 2022 for his wedding but his request was denied on the basis that it posed a safety issue regarding the use of a gas mask.

SGPC president H S Dhami said stopping a Sikh policeman from growing his beard on the basis of safety issues is not rational.

Also Read | Communal clash erupts in Gujarat, allegedly over social media post on 'The Kerala Story'

“Even if a Sikh trooper has a fully grown beard, the gas mask can easily be worn by tying the unshorn beard while serving on such a duty. An example of this is the Sikh soldiers serving in the Indian Army, one of the world's top military forces,” said Dhami. “Initiated Sikhs do not cut hair and keeping hair unshorn for a lifetime is one of the commitments towards the Sikh religion and the Gurus. By adopting such a discriminatory policy, the Sikhs are being forced away from their religion by the NYPD, thus also limiting employment opportunities for the initiated Sikh community in a democratic country like the USA.

"As per the Sikh 'Rehat Maryada' (code of conduct) of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs at Amritsar in Punjab, an initiated or practising Sikh has to mandatory keep five symbols of faith – 'kirpan' (sword), 'karha' (iron bracelet), 'kes' (unshorn hair), 'kangha' (wooden comb), and 'kachhehra' (prescribed shorts),” said Dhami.