US: SGPC against stopping Sikh cop from growing beard

SGPC raises objection to NYPD stopping Sikh trooper from growing beard, seeks Jaishankar's intervention

SGPC president H S Dhami said stopping a Sikh policeman from growing his beard on the basis of safety issues is not rational.

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Aug 02 2023, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The SGPC has written to the Indian ambassador to the US, raising an objection to the reported decision of the New York Police Department (NYPD)stopping a Sikh policeman from growing his beard.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex Sikh religious body, also sought intervention from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the matter, according to a statement.

The SGPC cited certain media reports which suggested that state trooper Charanjot Tiwana, who is a Sikh and based in Jamestown, New York, had requested permission to grow his beard in March 2022 for his wedding but his request was denied on the basis that it posed a safety issue regarding the use of a gas mask.

SGPC president H S Dhami said stopping a Sikh policeman from growing his beard on the basis of safety issues is not rational.

Also Read | Communal clash erupts in Gujarat, allegedly over social media post on 'The Kerala Story'

“Even if a Sikh trooper has a fully grown beard, the gas mask can easily be worn by tying the unshorn beard while serving on such a duty. An example of this is the Sikh soldiers serving in the Indian Army, one of the world's top military forces,” said Dhami.         “Initiated Sikhs do not cut hair and keeping hair unshorn for a lifetime is one of the commitments towards the Sikh religion and the Gurus. By adopting such a discriminatory policy, the Sikhs are being forced away from their religion by the NYPD, thus also limiting employment opportunities for the initiated Sikh community in a democratic country like the USA. 

"As per the Sikh 'Rehat Maryada' (code of conduct) of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs at Amritsar in Punjab, an initiated or practising Sikh has to mandatory keep five symbols of faith – 'kirpan' (sword), 'karha' (iron bracelet), 'kes' (unshorn hair), 'kangha' (wooden comb), and 'kachhehra' (prescribed shorts),” said Dhami.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sikh
S Jaishankar
US news

Related videos

What's Brewing

India witnesses supermoon

India witnesses supermoon

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park

Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

A wrong that was right for the job

A wrong that was right for the job

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

DH Toon | On the hate track

DH Toon | On the hate track

 