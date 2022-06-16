Shehbaz, Imran's spouses richer than husbands: Report

Shehbaz, Imran's spouses richer than husbands: Report

Khan neither owns a vehicle nor property outside Pakistan, does not have any investment

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 16 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 11:36 ist
Imran Khan and Shehbaz Sharif. Credit: AFP and Reuters Photo

The wives of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his predecessor Imran Khan are richer than their husbands, according to a media reported citing official documents.

The statements of assets filed for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020, with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revealed that Khan owns four goats worth 200,000 PKR and possesses six properties, the most prominent of which is his 300-kanal villa in Banigala, reported Dawn news.

He also owns inherited properties, including a house in Lahore's Zaman Park, around 600 acres of farm land as well as non-agricultural land, the statements showed.

Khan neither owns a vehicle nor property outside Pakistan, does not have any investment, and has more than 60 million PKR in bank accounts, apart from $329,196 and 518 pounds in Pakistani foreign currency accounts.

Meanwhile, his wife Bushra Bibi's net worth is 142.11 million PKR, the statements revealed, adding that she owns four properties, including a house in Banigala, Dawn news reported.

Nusrat Shehbaz, the first wife of the incumbent Prime Minister, has wealth worth 230.29 million PKR and owns nine agricultural properties and one house each in Lahore and Hazara divisions.

Shehbaz Sharif has wealth worth 104.21 million PKR with a liability of 141.78 million PKR.

The wealth of his second wife, Tehmina Durrani, has hovered around 5.76 million for several years, the statements show.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is among the declared billionaires, having a total wealth worth of 1.6 billion PKR.

The bulk of his wealth remains outside the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shehbaz Sharif
Imran Khan
Pakistan
World news
Election Commission
Pakistan Peoples Party

What's Brewing

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 