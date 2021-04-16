Shooting at FedEx warehouse in Indiana

The shooting was reported at the FedEx facility on Mirabel Road, Indianapolis

  • Apr 16 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 11:46 ist
Authorities in Indianapolis reported a shooting at a FedEx warehouse in the city late Thursday, and local media outlets, citing the police, said there had been multiple victims.

Maj. Joseph McAtee of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said by telephone Friday morning that there had been a shooting at a FedEx warehouse near the Indianapolis airport. He said he could not provide any other details.

Sam Rodino, a spokesman for the Indiana State Police, said by telephone that the warehouse was on the southwest side of the city. He said he had no details about casualties.

Representatives for FedEx could not immediately be reached for comment. Calls to a spokesman for the Indianapolis Police Department went unanswered.

The shooting was reported at the FedEx facility on Mirabel Road, Indianapolis television station WRTV reported. According to the station, Officer Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers had been called to the scene around 11 p.m. after shots were fired.

Traffic on a nearby portion of Interstate 70 was briefly closed, Sgt. John Perrine of the Indiana State Police wrote on Twitter.

Later, he updated his Twitter to say that Interstate 70 had reopened, however the Ameriplex Parkway was inaccesible. 

A reporter with WRTV posted an interview on Twitter with a man who said he had been at the facility when the shooting broke out and later saw a body on the floor.

Courtney Crown, a reporter with a Fox News affiliate in Indianapolis, posted another interview with a man who said his niece had been hospitalized after being shot in the left arm when the shooting broke out.

The man, Parminder Singh, said that his niece had been sitting in a car in a nearby parking lot.

