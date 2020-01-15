Sikhs to be counted as separate ethnic group in US census for first time

For the first time, Sikhs in the US will be counted as a separate ethnic group in the 2020 census, an
President of the Sikh Society of San Diego Baljeet Singh said the Sikh community's efforts have come to fruition.
"This has paved the way forward nationally not only for the Sikh community but also for other ethnicities in the United States," he said.
Describing this as a milestone, the United Sikhs said that this will be the first time the minority group will be counted and coded in the decennial US Census.
A delegation of the United Sikhs has held several meetings with the US Census in the recent past with the last one being on January 6 in San Diego.
"It's clear that a separate code is needed to ensure an accurate count of Sikhs in the United States,
"Working with United Sikhs, we understand how this change affects the national Sikh community, leading us to add this code for the 2020 Census," said Shagufta Ahmed with the Census Bureau and Office of Management Budget.
According to the United Sikhs, the current estimates of Sikhs living in the US are at 10
Sikhs meet the criteria for representation in the US Census as a distinct ethnic group and have a
The United Sikhs
"With the 2020 census approaching, many historically
"We look forward to collaborating with our census partners and other Sikh
Meanwhile, the Sikh Coalition has partnered with the Census Bureau for the 2020 census.
This is because Sikhs have traditionally been a 'hard to count' population in the United States, said Satjeet Kaur, Sikh Coalition executive director.
"Our community matters, and we want to make sure that Sikh families are appropriately counted and accurately resourced wherever they are across our country," she said.