Singapore reports 657 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreign workers

Reuters,
  • updated: May 03 2020, 21:53 ist

Singapore confirmed 657 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the vast majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the city-state's total to 18,205.

The health ministry reported one death, an 86-year-old Singaporean woman, bringing the virus-related death toll in the country to 18.

Among the new cases, ten were Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 626 cases were foreign workers living in dormitories, the ministry said.

Singapore has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia, mainly due to outbreaks in cramped migrant-worker dormitories. It has managed to curb the spread of the disease among locals outside the dormitories.

Singapore will start easing coronavirus restrictions over the next few weeks, authorities said on Saturday. 

