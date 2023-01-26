Sirens across Ukraine as govt reports Russian attacks

Sirens across Ukraine as authorities reports Russian attacks

The head of the Kyiv city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Jan 26 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 16:21 ist
Aftermath of missile attack in Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, on the east side of the river that divides the city.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armoured punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

