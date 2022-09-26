Six dead in Russia school shooting, attacker kills self

Six dead, 20 wounded in shooting at school in Russia, attacker kills self

The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off

AP
AP,
  • Sep 26 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 14:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A gunman on Monday morning killed six people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, local police said.

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region's capital, killed a guard and some of the children there.

“There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11.

According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.

No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
World news

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

DH Radio | Outer Ring Road cycling lanes gone forever?

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

B'luru: Digitised inscriptions find 11th-century temple

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

DH Toon | 'Name for the cheetah campaign'

 