Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing

The police have not revealed any details about the victims.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 10 2023, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 09:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people have died and one was injured in a stabbing in a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province, BBC reported on Monday, citing police.

The police have not revealed any details about the victims, the report added. 

China
World news

