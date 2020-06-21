6 Trump staffers working Tulsa rally test COVID-19 +ve

Six Donald Trump staffers working Tulsa rally test positive for COVID-19

AFP
AFP, Tulsa,
  • Jun 21 2020, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 00:20 ist
A supporter wearing a face mask has his temperature checked outside the venue for US President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa

Six members of a campaign advance team working in Tulsa ahead of Donald Trump's Saturday rally here have tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign said hours before the president was set to take the stage.

"Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, said in a statement.

"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Murtaugh said, adding that no COVID-positive staffers "or anyone in immediate contact" with them will be at the rally or near attendees.

