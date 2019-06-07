Six Keralites among Dubai bus accident victims

Six of the 17 persons reported killed in a bus accident in Dubai hailed from various parts of Kerala. It included a father and son also.

Sources in the Kerala Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department said that official communications regarding the incident was yet to be received.

According to information received through various voluntary organisations in UAE, the deceased were Ummer Chonnakadavathu, 65, of Thalassery in Kannur district, his son Nabeel Ummer, 19, Jamaludeen, 49, of Thalikulam in Thrissur and Deepak Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram. Two other Malayalis killed in the accident were identified as Vasudevan and Thilakan. But no other information is known about them, said government sources.

Jamaludeen was said to be an active member in the non-resident Keralites welfare organisation in UAE. Thiruvananthapuram native Deepak Kumar's wife and son were also reportedly injured in the accident.