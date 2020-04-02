Six-week-old newborn dies due to coronavirus disease in Connecticut

6-week-old in Connecticut youngest to die from COVID-19

A six-week-old infant is believed to be the youngest patient to die from the novel coronavirus disease, Connecticut's governor said Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was "brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived."

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive," Lamont said. "This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believed this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications in relation to COVID-19."

 

