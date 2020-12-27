Slovakia starts vaccinations against Covid-19

Slovakia on Saturday started to vaccinate its population against the coronavirus as the country joined a coordinated push by the European Union against the global pandemic.

Vladimir Krcmery, a member of the government's Pandemic Commission, was the first person in the country inoculated by the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BionTech.

Hungary also began vaccinating its people on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France, Germany, and Spain.