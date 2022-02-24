Smoke seen at defence ministry intelligence HQ in Kyiv

Smoke seen over defence ministry intelligence HQ in Kyiv

Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 19:30 ist
Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo

Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defence ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, although the building appeared to be intact, a Reuters correspondent reported.

Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.

Also read: Indians in Ukraine advised to find bomb shelters if air sirens are heard

However, the military intelligence HQ building was not damaged and the smoke appeared to rise from a large fire next to the building into which uniformed people were throwing bags.

Just outside Kyiv, in the town of Brovary, authorities said at least six people had been killed by a series of missile strikes. 

Ukraine
World news
Russia
Kyiv

