Snap permanently terminates Trump's account

Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol last week

  • Jan 14 2021, 07:57 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters Photo

Snap Inc is permanently terminating US President Donald Trump's Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol last week.

Also read — In an unprecedented move, US House impeaches Trump for second time

It said it had decided to permanently ban the account "in the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence." 

