US to lift lockdown in some states soon: Donald Trump

Some states to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions in coming days, says Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 19 2020, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 07:47 ist

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday.

"We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Some state governors have warned that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing for the virus, however. Business leaders have also told Trump the country needs to have widespread testing in place before their companies can return to normal operations.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Saturday, Trump said "our testing is getting better and better," but offered no concrete evidence.

He said both Republican and Democratic governors "have announced concrete steps to begin a safe and gradual phased opening." Texas and Vermont "will allow a certain business to open on Monday while still requiring appropriate social distancing precautions," he said.

Several dozen protesters gathered in the Texas capital of Austin on Saturday, chanting "USA! USA!" and "Let us work!"

On Saturday morning, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York, the epicenter of the US epidemic, said his coronavirus-battered state may finally be past the worst of the health crisis there.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
United States
Donald Trump
Texas
Vermont
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

COVID-19: Writer helps woman deliver baby under a tree

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 