Soon, you can visit Brazil without a visa

Reuters
Reuters, Sao Paulo,
  • Oct 25 2019, 12:35pm ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2019, 12:59pm ist
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. (AFP Photo)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday the South American nation will drop its requirement that visiting Chinese and Indian tourists or business people obtain visas.

Bolsonaro, a far-right politician, came to power at the beginning of the year and has made it a policy to reduce visa requirements from a number of developed countries. But the announcement, made during an official visit to China, is the first he has made expanding that policy to the developing world.

Earlier this year, the Brazilian government ended visa requirements for tourists and business people from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Those countries, however, have not in return dropped their visa requirements for Brazilian citizens.

