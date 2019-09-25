Sorry, wrong chat: Ukranian Prez trolls world leaders

Not forgetting one's roots is a virtue not many possess. Ukraine's comedian-turned-President - Volodymyr Zelensky - at a presentation, made a video of how an imaginary Whatsapp group comprising world leaders would be like.

The president began his speech with the presentation at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy meeting, which took place on Sept. 12 and 14.

The videos went viral after an Indian IPS officer - Rema Rajeshwari - shared the videos on Twitter saying, "The President of Ukraine made a presentation at a conference, this was his opening... Hilarious take on the global state of affairs. Do watch."

"You are such a beautiful lady," says the US, immediately deleting the message and saying "Sorry, wrong chat."

From the IMF, Russia's annexation of Crimea, North Korea's nuclear ambitions and even the Queen of England - the video spoofs a number of leaders and global issues.

Zelensky introduces himself at the beginning of the "chat" to his counterparts and is greeted in many languages from the others in response.

Britain, however, sends an unintelligible message, puzzling the others. So Prince Harry sends a reply saying, "Grandmother [the Queen] wanted me to write that she is very happy to see everyone." This is interpreted by netizens to be a dig at the Brexit situation in the UK, which has left much of the country tongue-tied.

Every group needs an administrator, even one with world leaders. When this issue comes up, Russia and China jump in to proclaim themselves as the administrators. The US responds, "You wish" and then Russia and China are summarily deleted from the group.

Meanwhile, North Korea joins the group and Ukraine congratulates the country for getting an internet connection. "Thank you - but I actually ran over to South Korea for five minutes," replies North Korea, to which South Korea sends a winking emoji.

The northern half immediately sends missile stickers as a sign of its nuclear arsenal and the US says, "Great stickers but you don't have to send them to me."

When a discussion about 'the credit issue' is initiated by Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund leaves the chat, and returns promptly when Ukraine says, "if they can pay back the tranch - and get a new one."

Discussions continue, and towards the end, Ukraine proposes to try the selfie challenge and Zelensky sends his own picture, US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron follow suit. Belarus's President Alexander Lukashenko fails twice, once sending just his eye and another of his distinctive moustache. He finally resorts to sending a photo of a framed picture of himself on a wall.

Amidst all these, as a running joke, Finland has been 'typing' for much of the chat, but due to the complexity of their language only manages to type out 'Hi' at the very end.

Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedian in his initial years. He used to play the role of a hapless President on TV and was later elected to the real-life presidency in April 2019.