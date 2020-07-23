South Africa reports record number of daily coronavirus deaths

South Africa on Wednesday announced a record 24-hour increase of 572 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total number of fatalities to 5,940.

The country is the worst-affected in Africa and among the top five in the world in terms of confirmed cases, with 394,948 infections reported to date.

"Regrettably we report 572 new Covid-19 related deaths. This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 5,940," Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a daily statement.

Almost half the total number of deaths have been reported in the Western Cape province, while the majority of positive cases are in Gauteng -- South Africa's financial hub and the epicentre of the outbreak.

The mortality rate has remained low, however, at around 1.5 per cent on Wednesday.

Almost 60 per cent of the country's Covid-19 patients have recovered from the virus.