SK fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

South Korea fires 3 test missiles in response to North launches

South Korea's military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles Wednesday near the rivals' eastern border

AP
AP,
  • Nov 02 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2022, 09:54 ist
This handout photo taken and released on November 2, 2022 by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap news agency shows South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) speaking at a meeting of the National Security Council over North Korea's missile launch, at the presidential office in Seoul. Credit: AFP Photo

South Korea says it has conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches.

South Korea's military says its fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles Wednesday near the rivals' eastern border.

North Korean fires more than 10 missiles, one close to South Korea

It says the launches were in reaction to a barrage of North Korean missiles tests earlier Wednesday. South Korea says one of the North Korean missiles landed near the sea border.

