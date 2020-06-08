South Korea reopens schools; reports 38 COVID-19 cases

South Korea reopens schools; reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jun 08 2020, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 09:49 ist
A woman holding an umbrella crosses a road in central Seoul on June 2, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

South Korea reported 38 new coronavirus cases, most of them in the Seoul region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions among e-commerce workers, door-to-door sellers and people who went out amid loosened social distancing.

Health Minister Park Neunghoo called for officials to examine supplies of testing equipment in case infections continue to increase.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He also called for education officials to double-check prevention measures.

Schools were fully back in session Monday with the last grades returning to classes in the final phase of the reopening. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
South Korea
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 