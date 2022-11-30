S Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia enter airspace

South Korea scrambles jets as China, Russia warplanes enter air defence zone

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 30 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 12:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP Photo

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Wednesday.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Russia
South Korea
Planes
Defence
World news

What's Brewing

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

My white-ball numbers are not that bad: Pant

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

No politics on this issue: Nagesh on uni's 'Kasaab' row

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

As Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn of air hazards

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

 