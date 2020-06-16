South Korea vows to respond sternly if North Korea keeps raising tensions

S Korea vows to respond if North keeps raising tensions

South Korea's presidential office said on Tuesday it will respond sternly if North Korea continues to raise tensions after destroying a joint liaison office that was a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation.

The destruction of the office "broke the expectations of all people who hope for the development of inter-Korean relations and lasting peace on the peninsula," deputy national security adviser Kim You-geun told a briefing.

"We're making clear that the North is entirely responsible for all the consequences this might cause," he said. 

