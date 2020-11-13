South Korean firm to produce 150 million doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Friday it had inked a deal with South Korea's GL Rapha for the biotechnology firm to produce over 150 million doses per year of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.
Also read: Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine arrives in India; clinical trials to begin soon: Report
The South Korean firm is expected to begin production next month, with a roll-out to start in January 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement. The doses, produced in South Korea, will be intended for global distribution, it said.
