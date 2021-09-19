SpaceX capsule safely splashes down in Atlantic

SpaceX capsule with first all-civilian crew safely splashes down in Atlantic

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 19 2021, 05:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 06:00 ist
The Inspiration4 crew makes splashdown. Credit: Twitter/@inspiration4x

SpaceX capsule on Sunday safely splashed down in Atlantic off Florida in the US with first all-civilian crew ever launched to orbit, according to a statement by the mission.

"The return marks the completion of the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit, which launched on a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the statement added. 

More to follow...
 

SpaceX
Space tourism

