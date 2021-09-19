SpaceX capsule with first all-civilian crew safely splashes down in Atlantic

SpaceX capsule on Sunday safely splashed down in Atlantic off Florida in the US with first all-civilian crew ever launched to orbit, according to a statement by the mission.

"The return marks the completion of the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit, which launched on a flight-proven SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida," the statement added.

Teams on @SpaceX’s Go Searcher recovery ship are in the process of securing the spacecraft to be hoisted onto the main deck of the ship, where the #Inspiration4 crew will egress the spacecraft and receive medical checks before a helicopter ride back to Kennedy Space Center. — Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 18, 2021

