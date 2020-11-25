Spain considers limiting Xmas celebrations to 6 people

Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people, says PM

Reuters
Reuters,
  Nov 25 2020
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 20:46 ist
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Credit: Reuters Photo

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that his government was considering limiting Christmas celebrations to six people in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health experts and scientists have advised that six is a sufficiently low number to help stop the virus, Sanchez said, adding that the final details of the restrictions will be negotiated with regional authorities. 

