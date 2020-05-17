Spain has lowest daily death count in 2 months

Spain has registered its first daily death toll of fewer than 100 confirmed fatalities since declaring a state of emergency to fight the coronavirus two months ago.
Spain's health minister says regional authorities have reported 87 new deaths, the lowest daily count since March 16.
Spain reported over 900 deaths a day at the height of the outbreak.
The country of 47 million has had 27,650 deaths and 277,719 infections from COVID-19.
Spain is easing its strict lockdown measures that succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus but have also brought its economy to a halt.
