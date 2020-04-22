Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths in a day

Spain said Wednesday another 435 people died in the past 24 hours, with the figures showing a slight increase for a second day running, bringing the overall death toll to 21,717.
Spain has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy, with infections now passing 208,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.
