Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths in a day

Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths in a day

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Apr 22 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 16:02 ist
A homeless man lays on a window's ledge in Madrid on April 21, 2020 amid a national lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 disease. Credit: AFP Photo

Spain said Wednesday another 435 people died in the past 24 hours, with the figures showing a slight increase for a second day running, bringing the overall death toll to 21,717.

Spain has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy, with infections now passing 208,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
spain
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes, promises

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Half of world's locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 