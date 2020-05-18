Spain reports 59 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in two months

Spain reports lowest coronavirus deaths in 2 months

Reuters
  • May 18 2020, 23:17 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 23:17 ist
Representative image. (Reuters)

Spain's overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 59 on Monday, the lowest figure in two months, the government said.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,709, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 231,606 on Monday from 231,350 the previous day, according to health ministry figures.

Figures include data for more than 24 hours as the ministry changed its methods on Monday. It was the second day in a row that deaths were under 100. 

