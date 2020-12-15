About 10% of Spanish population exposed to Covid: Study

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 15 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 23:28 ist
A healthcare worker conducts an antigen rapid test for COVID-19 during a mass coronavirus screening at Santa Creu i Sant Pau Hospital in Barcelona, on December 14, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9% of Spain's population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.

The study found the virus' prevalence had increased during the second wave of infections in the summer and autumn. It is also much higher than the number of confirmed cases in Spain, of just over 1.75 million.

First results of the study that were published in July after testing nearly 70,000 people across Spain in April-June, showed a prevalence rate of just over 5%.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
spain

What's Brewing

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

We could feed the population of two Earths

We could feed the population of two Earths

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

 