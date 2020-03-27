Spoke with China's Xi Jinping about coronavirus, says Donald Trump

Spoke with China's Xi about coronavirus, says Trump

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 27 2020, 12:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 12:05 ist

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed "in great detail" the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed more than 24,000 people globally.

"China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus," Trump said on Twitter. "We are working closely together."

Chinese state television also reported on Friday that the two heads of state spoke via telephone but did not immediately disclose details about what was discussed during the call.

